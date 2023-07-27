The mother of a woman who was arrested for allegedly mutilating the corpse of a decapitated man found in a Sapporo "love hotel" room earlier this month said her daughter was previously involved in a violent incident with him, investigative sources said Wednesday.

Hiroko Tamura, 60, the mother of Runa Tamura, was arrested on a charge of collusion and told investigators her 29-year-old daughter had been victimized by the murdered man, identified as Hitoshi Ura, the sources said.

On Monday, Runa and her 59-year-old psychiatrist father, Osamu Tamura, were arrested on suspicion of mutilating the corpse of 62-year-old Ura.