Prime Minister Hun Sen said it was "highly probable” that Cambodia would have a new leader after his ruling party won a landslide vote over the weekend that critics described as neither free nor fair.

Hun Sen is widely expected to pass the reins over to his West Point-educated son Hun Manet after telling China’s Phoenix TV in a rare interview before the elections that the succession could take place "within three or four weeks.”

Those plans appear to be on track after he said on Wednesday he was delaying plans to visit factory workers in order to form a new government that would in all likelihood feature the first new head of state in nearly 40 years.