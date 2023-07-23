  • A photo supplied by a passenger shows police officers taking down a stabbing suspect on a platform of Rinku Town Station in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO
  • Staff report

A man was arrested Sunday morning at a railway station in southern Osaka after allegedly stabbing at least one nearby passenger aboard a train, leaving at least three injured, media reports said.

At around 10:30 a.m. a local fire department received an emergency call from a West Japan Railway (JR West) station attendant at Rinku Town Station in the city of Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, claiming that a person had been stabbed, NHK reported.

According to the Osaka Prefectural Police and the Senshu-Minami Regional Fire Department, three people were injured, at least one of them by a knife, Kyodo News reported.

