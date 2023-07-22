Nuclear-armed North Korea fired off several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea early Saturday morning, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

The launches came just three days after the North fired off two ballistic missiles from its west coast early Wednesday, and followed a test last week of the reclusive country’s powerful Hwasong-18 solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile.

In March, North Korea conducted a drill that Pyongyang said had employed strategic cruise missiles “tipped with a test warhead simulating a nuclear warhead.” This came after a similar exercise in February that the North said had demonstrated its “deadly nuclear counterattack capability.”