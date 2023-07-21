A psychiatric examination has begun for the suspect in the fatal rifle attack at a Ground Self-Defense Force shooting range in Gifu Prefecture last month, local prosecutors said Thursday.

The Gifu District Public Prosecutor’s Office obtained court approval on Wednesday to examine whether the 18-year-old suspect is mentally competent to bear criminal responsibility for the shooting. The examination will last until Nov. 24.

The June 14 shooting during a live-fire training session left Master Sgt. Yasuchika Kikumatsu, 52, and Sgt. Kosuke Yashiro, 25, dead and another 25-year-old sergeant seriously wounded.