Police arrested a Self-Defense Force member Wednesday after he allegedly fired a rifle and injured at least three people at a Ground Self-Defense Force shooting range in the city of Gifu, according to NHK, citing investigators.
The 18-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene for attempted murder, Yomiuri Shimbun reported.
There were no reports of civilian casualties, the NHK report said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.