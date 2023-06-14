Police arrested a Self-Defense Force member Wednesday after he allegedly fired a rifle and injured at least three people at a Ground Self-Defense Force shooting range in the city of Gifu, according to NHK, citing investigators.

The 18-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene for attempted murder, Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

There were no reports of civilian casualties, the NHK report said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW