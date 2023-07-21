The number of working women in Japan reached a record 30.35 million in 2022, marking an increase of 1.22 million from five years earlier, a government survey showed Friday.

The survey by the internal affairs ministry also showed the employment rate among women hit a record high of 53.2%, partly attributed to government efforts to help mothers work while raising children.

While the number of working men slightly decreased from the previous survey in 2017 to 36.71 million, the increase in working women boosted the combined working population to a record 67.06 million, according to the survey.