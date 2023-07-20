  • An overwhelming majority of Japanese firms are negative about achieving a goal of having women in 30% of executive positions by 2030, a survey shows. | BLOOMBERG
An overwhelming majority of Japanese firms think it would be difficult or impossible to fill at least 30% of executive positions with women by 2030, a Reuters poll shows.

The results underscore the challenge the world’s third-largest economy faces to close its gender gap. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida set a target in June for women to hold at least 30% of executive positions at leading companies by 2030.

The latest initiative to raise female management participation was announced to boost female roles from 2.2% as of July 2022.

