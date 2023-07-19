During his latest tour of three Middle East countries, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tried to expand Japan’s relations with the region going beyond securing stable supplies of energy sources.

The Middle East, which accounts for more than 90% of Japan’s total crude oil imports, is stepping up efforts to diversify its industries while working to reduce its dependence on oil for revenue.

Increasingly alert to China’s growing presence in the Middle East, Japan hopes to establish a “win-win” relationship with the region by reinforcing cooperation in a wide range of fields, including decarbonization, a strength of Japan’s, a senior Foreign Ministry official said.