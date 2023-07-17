  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hold talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. | KYODO
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed on Sunday to cooperate in sharing technology to aid in the decarbonization and economic diversification of the Middle Eastern nation, while ensuring Japan’s ongoing access to its oil.

The two agreed to launch a “strategic dialogue” at the foreign-minister level to deepen bilateral collaboration, in a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Through its engagement with Riyadh, Japan is seeking to guarantee its supply of oil remains stable, while Saudi Arabia is banking on investments in advanced Japanese technology to build a more diversified economy.

