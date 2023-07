A remote township in China’s arid northwest endured temperatures of more than 52 Celsius on Sunday, state media reported, setting a record for a country that was battling minus 50 C weather just six months ago.

Temperatures at Sanbao township in Xinjiang’s Turpan Depression soared as high as 52.2 C on Sunday, state-run Xinjiang Daily reported on Monday, with the record heat expected to persist at least another five days.

The Sunday temperature broke a previous record of 50.3 C, measured in 2015 near Ayding in the depression, a vast basin of sand dunes and dried-up lakes more than 150 m below sea level.