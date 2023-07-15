Nintendo on Saturday marked 40 years since the Japanese game maker released its iconic Family Computer home video game console, known abroad as the Nintendo Entertainment System.

The console boomed in popularity thanks to hit games, such as the Super Mario series, many of which still retain a wide following among gaming fans.

The Family Computer, also known as the Famicom, went on sale in Japan in July 1983. The console became popular as it enabled players to enjoy a variety of games on television sets at home, at a time when playing at gaming arcades was the norm.