Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers on Thursday reaffirmed close cooperation in dealing with North Korea’s military threat, condemning Pyongyang’s firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the day before, the government said.

During their meeting in Jakarta, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also promised his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, that Tokyo will safely release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, Japan’s government said.

Their talks were held on the fringes of Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministerial gatherings with partner countries through Friday.