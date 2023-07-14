  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (right) and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, in Jakarta on Thursday | FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
    Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (right) and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, in Jakarta on Thursday | FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

Jakarta – Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers on Thursday reaffirmed close cooperation in dealing with North Korea’s military threat, condemning Pyongyang’s firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the day before, the government said.

During their meeting in Jakarta, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also promised his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, that Tokyo will safely release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, Japan’s government said.

Their talks were held on the fringes of Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministerial gatherings with partner countries through Friday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW