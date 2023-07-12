Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering reshuffling his Cabinet and the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in mid-September, lawmakers said Tuesday, with his public support declining due largely to mishandling of key domestic issues.

Kishida is expected to decide on the timing of the personnel changes while considering his diplomatic schedule after late August, with mid-September being the only available window for the Cabinet reshuffle, the lawmakers said.

He had intended to take such action in August but has since instructed his ministers to map out a report early that month about a series of troubles involving the My Number national identification card system, which have fanned public fears about privacy violations.