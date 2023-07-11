Fisheries associations in Fukushima Prefecture told the industry minister Tuesday they remain opposed to releasing treated radioactive water from the crippled nuclear power plant into the sea despite a U.N. watchdog’s safety assurance on the plan.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura briefed the Fukushima Prefectural Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations in their meeting in northeastern Japan about the International Atomic Energy Agency’s comprehensive assessment released last week.

The government seeks their understanding as it aims to start releasing the water around this summer.