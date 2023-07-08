A man who drove a truck into four children at an elementary school in northeastern Japan on Thursday had consulted with police three times before the incident, claiming that there was something wrong with him, local police revealed Friday.

Akinori Onodera, 34, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempting to kill children with a light truck at Wakayanagi Elementary School in the city of Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, around 3 p.m. Thursday. Two boys and two girls suffered bruises and other injuries.

After his arrest, he told police that he drove the truck into the children on purpose, sources said.