  • A 17-year-old Canadian tourist is suspected of having carved letters with his fingernail on the pillar of Toshodaiji Temple's Golden Hall. | NARA PREFECTURAL POLICE / VIA KYODO
    A 17-year-old Canadian tourist is suspected of having carved letters with his fingernail on the pillar of Toshodaiji Temple's Golden Hall. | NARA PREFECTURAL POLICE / VIA KYODO

  • KYODO

Nara – An eighth-century Japanese temple and UNESCO World Heritage site in Nara Prefecture, Toshodaiji Temple, had a building vandalized by a Canadian teen tourist who carved letters into a wooden pillar, local police said Friday.

The 17-year-old boy was questioned on suspicion of violating the cultural properties protection law. He is suspected of having carved letters with his fingernail on the pillar of the temple’s Golden Hall, also designated a national treasure, they said.

A “J” that was 4 centimeters long and 5 cm wide and “Julian” that was 2.5 cm long and 10 cm wide were inscribed at a height of around 170 cm on the pillar.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW