  • An NEC official demonstrates the company's new service using a generative artificial intelligence model with high Japanese-language proficiency in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO
  • Jiji

NEC has developed a generative artificial intelligence model with high Japanese-language proficiency amid the global dominance of models trained in English.

This month, NEC will start AI services based on its own large language model (LLM), the key technology for automatically creating sentences and other items, for business use in Japan, according to an announcement Thursday.

Its sales target is ¥50 billion over the next three years.

