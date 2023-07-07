NEC has developed a generative artificial intelligence model with high Japanese-language proficiency amid the global dominance of models trained in English.
This month, NEC will start AI services based on its own large language model (LLM), the key technology for automatically creating sentences and other items, for business use in Japan, according to an announcement Thursday.
Its sales target is ¥50 billion over the next three years.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.