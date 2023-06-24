WASHINGTON – Honda is recalling 1.3 million vehicles in North America due to a potential issue with the rearview camera image, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday.
The recall covers some 2018-2023 Odyssey, 2019-2022 Pilot, and 2019-2023 Passport vehicles. Due to a faulty communication coaxial cable connector, the rearview camera image may not appear on the display.
The recall includes 1.2 million U.S. vehicles, 88,000 in Canada and 16,000 in Mexico, Honda said.
