  • A construction site of a subway station in Beijing in April. Beijing has been tightening rules on local government borrowing for years, driving their financing vehicles deeper into private markets to raise money. | REUTERS
    A construction site of a subway station in Beijing in April. Beijing has been tightening rules on local government borrowing for years, driving their financing vehicles deeper into private markets to raise money. | REUTERS

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE – Pressure is mounting on China’s cash-strapped local governments as authorities move to shut a private funding route for their financing arms, according to planned new rules and people familiar with their aims, raising credit risks and default worries.

Beijing has been tightening rules on local government borrowing for years, curbing access to bank loans and bonds and driving their financing vehicles deeper into private markets to raise money.

One such channel, where fund managers have been selling largely illiquid high-yielding debts from local government financing units, is the next to be shut off.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW