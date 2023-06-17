Japanese trading company Sojitz canceled its plan to build a wind power plant in Hokkaido, amid soaring material costs and growing local criticism about the environmental impact of the project.
“After re-examining the business plan from various perspectives, including the recent sharp rise in material prices, we have concluded that this project does not meet Sojitz’s investment criteria,” the company in a statement on Saturday.
The decision adds to a recent trend of wind project cancellations, creating a headache for the Japanese government, which is seeking to significantly increase green energy production, particularly in Hokkaido.
