A recently arrested Chinese researcher at Japan’s national institute of industrial technology has denied allegations he leaked confidential data to a Chinese firm, investigative sources said Friday.

Quan Hengdao, 59, sent an email containing data on fluorine compounds to the Chinese firm but said the contents “did not constitute trade secrets,” according to the sources.

The suspect played a central role on a research team at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology in Ibaraki Prefecture, they said.