A researcher from China was arrested in Japan on Thursday for allegedly leaking information on sensitive technology to a Chinese company, police in Tokyo said.

The 59-year-old man, who worked at a Japanese research institute, has been held on suspicion of violating unfair competition laws, a police spokesman said.

In April 2018, the man allegedly “emailed information about technologies linked to synthesizing a fluorine compound from an email account he held at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology to a company in China,” said the spokesman, who declined to be named.