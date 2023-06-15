Rana was 8 when, at the height of Indonesia’s devastating second COVID-19 wave, first her father, then her mother fell ill. They never recovered, dying within hours of each other in June 2021.

Two years on, she still attends school and lives in the family home in West Java province, cared for by her 23-year-old sister who now works long days in a garment factory to support them. It is a responsibility that sometimes feels overwhelming.

“Since I lost them, I’ve become the primary caregiver, and it’s not an easy task,” said Rana’s sister, who requested anonymity and asked for a pseudonym to be used for her sister to protect their identity.