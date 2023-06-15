The Self-Defense Forces recruit suspected of shooting three other personnel with a rifle — killing two — was referred to prosecutors on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

The incident took place at a Ground Self-Defense Force indoor shooting range in the city of Gifu the day before, with the suspect telling investigators that he targeted a 52-year-old instructor, identified by the GSDF as Yasuchika Kikumatsu.

Kosuke Yashiro, 25, also died in the shooting, while another 25-year-old victim, Yusuke Hara, was seriously wounded, the GSDF said. Hara’s recovery is expected to take three months, Gen. Yasunori Morishita, chief of staff of the GSDF, said at a news conference on Thursday.