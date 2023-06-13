The death of Silvio Berlusconi will send shock waves through his Forza Italia party, a member of Italy’s right-wing coalition, but analysts believe it could provide a chance for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to strengthen her leadership.

Media tycoon Berlusconi founded Forza Italia when he entered politics in 1994. The party always relied on his charismatic leadership, and saw its support dwindle in recent years as health issues limited his political commitment.

Forza Italia is currently the junior partner among the three main parties in the coalition and is seen as a more moderate force compared with Matteo Salvini’s League and Meloni’s Brothers of Italy.