  • Vietnamese workers ride bicycles at a tomato farm in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture. Japan faces strong competition as an attractive workplace for foreign workers amid a weakening yen and rival Asian locations such as Taiwan and South Korea, which have fewer visa requirements. | BLOOMBERG
    Vietnamese workers ride bicycles at a tomato farm in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture. Japan faces strong competition as an attractive workplace for foreign workers amid a weakening yen and rival Asian locations such as Taiwan and South Korea, which have fewer visa requirements. | BLOOMBERG

  • KYODO

Japan has been gearing up to attract more foreign workers to address its severe labor shortage, with its Cabinet approving a plan to expand the number of industries covered by the blue-collar skilled worker visa that effectively grants permanent residency.

But the country faces headwinds as an attractive workplace amid a weakening yen and competition from other Asian locations such as Taiwan and South Korea with fewer visa requirements.

Weng Fei, an employee of the construction company in Gifu Prefecture, became the first person in Japan to obtain the Specified Skilled Worker No. 2 visa in April last year.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED