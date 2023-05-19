Nippon Ishin no Kai Upper House lawmaker Mizuho Umemura was dismissed from a parliamentary committee and party officials apologized after her remarks questioning the March 2021 death of a Sri Lankan woman at an immigration facility ignited a firestorm of criticism.

Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, 33, died at Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau after complaining to officials that she was ill and needed medical attention, sparking shock, anger, and calls from within Japan and abroad for reforms over the way detainees are treated.

Video clips taken by a security camera in Wishma’s room show her repeatedly pleading to immigration officials to be taken to the hospital to no avail. The woman was not eating, although in one video clip she tells officials she would if she could.