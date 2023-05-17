  • U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at an event in Washington on Tuesday. Biden will join the leaders of Japan and South Korea on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima this weekend for a highly anticipated trilateral meeting. | AFP-JIJI
    U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at an event in Washington on Tuesday. Biden will join the leaders of Japan and South Korea on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima this weekend for a highly anticipated trilateral meeting. | AFP-JIJI

When the leaders of Japan, South Korea and the U.S. meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima this weekend, it will be a prime opportunity for the three to showcase how much ties have improved in just under a year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will host U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol for the trilateral meeting in the atomic-bombed city, with the three set to discuss further boosting ties in response to nuclear-armed North Korea and rising Chinese assertiveness.

For Kishida — who has seen a recent bump in his approval rating — the meeting will be a chance to highlight Japan’s unwavering commitment to its alliance with the U.S. as well as his attempt at repairing Tokyo’s relationship with its closest neighbor after years of frayed ties.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED