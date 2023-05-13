  • Japanese and South Korean officials from their respective foreign ministries discuss details of Seoul's inspection of Japan's plan to discharge treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Friday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
Seoul – The Japanese and South Korean governments said Saturday that they have agreed that a South Korean delegation will visit Japan for four days to inspect treated water at Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc.’s disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The accord came during talks between the two governments in Seoul on Friday, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, at their meeting last Sunday, agreed on the dispatch of such an inspection team.

The Japanese government has said that South Korean experts and others are expected to visit Japan as early as May 23.

