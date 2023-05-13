  • U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel marches during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights and calling for marriage equality, in Tokyo on April 23, in this image posted to his official Twitter account.
Fifteen diplomatic missions in Japan, including those of the United States, Europe and Australia, have called on the Japanese government to take concrete action toward protecting LGBT rights ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima this month.

A video compilation of the messages, posted Friday by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on his official Twitter account, urges the Japanese government to “not be shaped by the past” when building a future where everybody is seen, heard and counted.

“With all the challenges that we all face, from the implications of climate change, wars, civil strife, hunger — the last thing that should occupy our energy is two people who love each other and want to build a life together,” Emanuel said.

