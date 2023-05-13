  • A screenshot taken from the Meteorological Agency's website shows the location of an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 that jolted an island area of Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday. |
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 jolted an island area of Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday, the weather agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit at 4:10 p.m., registering a lower 5 on the shindo Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in waters at a depth of about 10 kilometers near the village of Toshima, part of the Tokara island chain, according to the Meteorological Agency.

