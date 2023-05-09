  • Analysts say that what may appear as mixed messaging is the result of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's renewed focus on national security amid Beijing's chilly relations with rival Washington. | REUTERS
    Analysts say that what may appear as mixed messaging is the result of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's renewed focus on national security amid Beijing's chilly relations with rival Washington. | REUTERS

BEIJING/HONG KONG – China’s increasing focus on its own security and intensifying rivalry with the United States threatens to turn its re-engagement with the world after years of COVID curbs into a new era of isolation from the West, analysts say.

Since casting off pandemic controls that effectively shut its borders since 2020, Beijing has in recent months embarked on a series of seemingly contradictory diplomatic and business steps that have left many observers questioning its motives.

These have included: promoting peace in Ukraine while holding talks with the aggressor Russia, rolling out the red carpet to Western leaders while escalating tensions over democratic Taiwan, and wooing foreign CEOs while taking measures seen as stifling China’s business environment.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW