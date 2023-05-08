Another mass shooting, but this time something is different: Exceedingly graphic images of bloodied and disfigured victims, among them at least one child, circulated widely on social media.

Though it was impossible to authenticate the depictions of carnage at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, a discussion ensued over whether they should be part of the entrenched debate about gun violence in America.

“I do not want to see the photo floating around on social media, taken while I was calling 911 and trying to render aid at the Allen Outlets,” tweeted Steven Spainhouer, a former police officer who administered first aid at the scene. “The least you could have done is help, not take photos of people at death’s doorstep.”