A gunman shot and killed nine people and wounded at least seven others at a busy mall north of Dallas on Saturday, police said.

The gunman, whom authorities said they believe acted alone, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, the city’s police chief Brian Harvey said at a news conference.

Allen fire department chief Jon Boyd told the same news conference that his department took at least nine victims with gunshot wounds to area hospitals, two of whom died.