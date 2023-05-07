  • The founder of the private Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, warns Moscow he will pull his troops out of Bakhmut, Ukraine, unless his troops get more ammo, in this video released on Friday. | PRESS SERVICE OF 'CONCORD' / VIA REUTERS
Moscow – Russian paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said Sunday he had received “a promise” of more ammunition from the Russian Army, after he threatened to pull his front-line Wagner troops out of Bakhmut.

“They promised to give us all the ammunition and armaments we need to continue the operations,” said Prigozhin, following his blistering attack on military chiefs over the situation in Bakhmut, the epicenter of Ukraine’s fight against Moscow’s forces.

He said they had been assured “that everything necessary will be provided” to fighters around Bakhmut.

