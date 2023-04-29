The new Chinese ambassador to Japan has said that bilateral relations are “at a critical juncture” as the two Asian powers remain at odds over Taiwan and other key issues.

During a news conference Friday at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Wu Jianghao warned that Japan should not interfere in Beijing’s dealings with Taiwan, calling them China’s “genuine internal affairs.”

The view that Taiwan is connected to Japan’s security is “absurd and baseless,” said Wu, known as an expert on Japan who previously served as Chinese assistant foreign minister before assuming his current position last month.