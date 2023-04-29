New Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda is keeping market expectations alive that he will slowly put the central bank on a path toward an exit from his predecessor’s overreliance on unconventional monetary easing.

At Ueda’s first policy-setting meeting, the BOJ decided to conduct a broad review of monetary policy over the past quarter of a century to better prepare for future policy maneuvers.

Ueda, the first postwar governor hailing from academia, denied that the review is linked to any specific policy change for now, but added the BOJ will take appropriate steps based on economic developments, even before the assessment concludes over the next 18 months or so.