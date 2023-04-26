New Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda is widely expected to avoid making a big splash this week at his first meeting in charge as he waits for a further settling of markets from recent financial sector jitters.

Ueda and his fellow board members are forecast to keep interest rate and asset purchase settings unchanged at the end of the two-day meeting Friday.

While economists aren’t ruling out the chance of a surprise tweak to the central bank’s control of bond yields, they have pushed back their forecasts for a shift following dovish remarks from the governor.