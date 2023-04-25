Clutching overstuffed suitcases, bleary-eyed civilians described a harrowing escape from Sudan across the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia, sobbing at memories of air strikes and urban combat.

Wheelchair-bound elderly women and babies asleep in their parents’ arms were among nearly 200 people from more than 20 countries who disembarked from a naval frigate in the coastal city of Jeddah on Monday night after daring — and draining — journeys to safety.

“We traveled a long way from Khartoum to Port Sudan. It took us around 10 or 11 hours,” said Lebanese national Suhaib Aicha, who has operated a plastics factory in Sudan for more than a decade.