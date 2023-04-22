About 6% of children of foreign nationals living in Japan may not be enrolled in school, according to an education ministry survey released Saturday.

A total of 8,183 children out of 136,923 eligible for elementary and junior high school education, which is compulsory in Japan, are either not attending or may not be attending according to the survey conducted in fiscal 2022. The figure is down by 1,863 from the survey conducted the previous year.

The ministry believes that foreign children not in school decreased as regional education boards stepped-up efforts to create lists of names of foreign children and their school enrollment statuses and worked to provide parents with related information.