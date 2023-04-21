Japan’s emissions have risen for the first time in eight years, driven by a post-pandemic recovery that the nation said mirrored similar increases across the world’s most advanced economies.
Japan’s emissions expanded 2% in the year ending March 2022 to 1.12 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, the Environment Ministry said Friday. The new figures represent a 20% reduction over 2013 levels; in order to meet its mid-century net zero goal, Japan has said it needs to cut emissions by 46% by the end of this decade.
Compared with other Group of Seven countries, Japan’s emissions-reduction trajectory is furthest from what’s needed by 2030 to reach net-zero by 2050, according to data compiled by Bloomberg and the Network for Greening the Financial System, an organization of more than 100 central banks and regulators.
