Former Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has accepted a position at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, according to the institution.

Kuroda, who ended his decadelong term helming the central bank last week, has taken up a senior fellow position at the Tokyo-based graduate school on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. He is set to be involved in research, and will be giving lectures to students from this fall. Details of his talks haven’t been decided yet.

The school, also known as GRIPS, is a state-funded institution specializing in politics and economics, and has expertise in topics including national security and foreign affairs. The university is also known as one of Asia’s leading policy think tanks.