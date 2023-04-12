  • Outgoing Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda prepares to leave the headquarters in Tokyo on Friday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Outgoing Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda prepares to leave the headquarters in Tokyo on Friday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

Former Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has accepted a position at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, according to the institution.

Kuroda, who ended his decadelong term helming the central bank last week, has taken up a senior fellow position at the Tokyo-based graduate school on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. He is set to be involved in research, and will be giving lectures to students from this fall. Details of his talks haven’t been decided yet.

The school, also known as GRIPS, is a state-funded institution specializing in politics and economics, and has expertise in topics including national security and foreign affairs. The university is also known as one of Asia’s leading policy think tanks.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED