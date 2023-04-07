Haruhiko Kuroda took a slightly less dovish tack in his farewell as Japan’s central bank chief on Friday, ending a decade of unconventional policy that included a “bazooka” of stimulus aimed at boosting inflation and sustainable growth.

Handing the reins of the Bank of Japan to academic Kazuo Ueda, Kuroda pointed to progress under his radical easy-money policy, which featured a push to change public perceptions with a wall of money and Peter Pan metaphors.

“Japan’s 15 years of deflation has created a strong perception among the public that prices and wages won’t rise,” Kuroda, 78, said at a news conference before he marks the end on Saturday of his second five-year term.