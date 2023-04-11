  • Tokyo reported 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo reported 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 130 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital came to 1,087.3, compared to 909.9 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria rose by two from Monday to five, while four deaths linked to the virus were reported on Tuesday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW