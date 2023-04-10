  • Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district on Sunday | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district on Sunday | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji, staff report

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 458 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, an increase of 32 from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria stood at three, unchanged from the previous day. Two deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,068.3, up 24.4% from a week earlier.

