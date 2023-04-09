  • Tokyo reported 956 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo reported 956 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • JIJI, STAFF REPORT

Tokyo reported 956 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up by 167 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,026.9, compared with 849.7 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria rose by one from Saturday to three, while no deaths linked to the virus were reported Sunday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW