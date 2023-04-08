Tokyo reported 1,261 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, an increase of 270 from a week before, and one new death among the infected.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria stood at two, down by one from the previous day.
On Friday, Japan confirmed 8,300 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of about 1,500 from a week before. The number of severe cases nationwide fell by two from Thursday to 55, while 20 new deaths were reported.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.