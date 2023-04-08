Tokyo reported 1,261 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, an increase of 270 from a week before, and one new death among the infected.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria stood at two, down by one from the previous day.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 8,300 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of about 1,500 from a week before. The number of severe cases nationwide fell by two from Thursday to 55, while 20 new deaths were reported.