  • People dine in a restaurant at the Ameya Yokocho shopping promenade, one of the open-air markets in Tokyo, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 1,133 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 279 from a week before.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under Tokyo’s criteria stood at three, unchanged from the previous day, while one new death was reported among COVID-19 patients.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,000.4, up 22.9% from a week earlier.

