Japanese workers’ real wages have fallen for the 11th straight month despite a government push for higher pay, highlighting the challenge awaiting incoming Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda.

Real cash earnings for Japan’s workers dropped 2.6% from a year earlier in February, matching economists’ forecast, the labor ministry reported Friday. The data is watched closely because many expect stronger pay data to prompt the BOJ, under its new chief, to consider ending its ultraeasy policy.

The weak wage data comes on the heels of price data suggesting consumer inflation has peaked out after a stimulus package from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida helped to lower energy bills. Price gains, rather than accelerating, now appear to be spreading across a wide range of items beyond energy, weighing on households and businesses.